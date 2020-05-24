  Sunday May, 24 2020 02:11:14 AM

The Mindanao Cross May 23, 2020

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

9-month-old boy is Cotabato City's 10th COVID-19 positive, region's 24th

COTABATO CITY - A 9-month old baby boy in the city has been tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health in the...

Paaralan sa NoCot, tinututukan ng PNP at Army dahil pugad daw ito ng mga maka-kaliwa

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nagsumite na ng ulat ang pulisya sa Provincial-ELCAC o Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict hinggil sa estado ng pamunuan ng...

Halos 200 traffic violators, sinita, pinagmulta ng LTO sa Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Nasa 191 na mga traffic violator sa Kidapawan City ang pinagmulta sa one day operation ng Regional Land Transportation Office o...

Saturday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Saturday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lectionary: 296

...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 23, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. ESTUDYANTENG mula Cebu, pinakabagong COVID-19 case na naitala sa BARMM....

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208