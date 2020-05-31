  Sunday May, 31 2020 09:17:46 AM

The Mindanao Cross May 30, 2020

BARMM's trade ministry reaches out to communities under quarantine 

COTABATO CITY --- Almost 2,000 families benefited from recent relief missions of a Bangsamoro agency that has just joined regional offices...

Bounty for killers of Rasalan now P550,000 

COTABATO CITY --- Contributions for the bounty for the killers of the secretary to the mayor here reached P550,000 while the official was being...

BARMM complies to PRRD’s order to bring home OFWs and locally stranded individuals

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is following the national government’s directive to allow the entry...

BARMM vows to protect never before seen otters in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY  – At least six (6) small sea otters, a never before seen species in the Philippines, were spotted in the coasts of Taganak Island,...

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of the faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love

READING 1GN 11:1-9

The whole world spoke the same language, using the same words.
While the people were migrating in the east,...

