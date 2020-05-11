  Monday May, 11 2020 12:19:42 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 9, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

`No movement day' in Cotabato City takes off

COTABATO CITY --- Streets here were empty on Sunday, first day of the enforcement of a weekly “no movement day” as a coronavirus containment...

Transport woes affects shipment of COVID-19 testing booths to Region 12, BARMM

COTABATO CITY --- The Department of Science and Technology has five COVID-19 specimen collection booths for central Mindanao but shipment from...

Slain Army COVID-19 frontliners honored

COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division honored Friday the two soldiers killed by Dawlah Islamiya bandits while performing...

Cotabato City no movement day: When everyone obeys rules (Photo gallery)

COTABATO CITY - Sunday is "No Movement" day in Cotabato City as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus disease.

...

Cotabato Light braces for "re-entry" with safety and wellness as top priority

COTABATO CITY - With areas around the country slowly lifting the enhanced community quarantine, a number of establishments are now preparing for...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208