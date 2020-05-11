The Mindanao Cross (May 9, 2020)

`No movement day' in Cotabato City takes off
COTABATO CITY --- Streets here were empty on Sunday, first day of the enforcement of a weekly “no movement day” as a coronavirus containment...
Transport woes affects shipment of COVID-19 testing booths to Region 12, BARMM
COTABATO CITY --- The Department of Science and Technology has five COVID-19 specimen collection booths for central Mindanao but shipment from...
Slain Army COVID-19 frontliners honored
COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division honored Friday the two soldiers killed by Dawlah Islamiya bandits while performing...
Cotabato City no movement day: When everyone obeys rules (Photo gallery)
Cotabato Light braces for "re-entry" with safety and wellness as top priority
COTABATO CITY - With areas around the country slowly lifting the enhanced community quarantine, a number of establishments are now preparing for...