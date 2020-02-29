The Mindfanao Cross Feb. 29, 2020

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 29, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MATAAS NA OPISYAL ng militar, arestado ng CIDG-BARMM dahil sa pangingikil....
Army colonel ng 6th ID, huli sa diumanoy pangongotong
COTABATO CITY - TIMBOG ang isang mataas na opisyal ng militar sa ikinasang entrapment operation ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 28, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DRUG SUSPECT, patay matapos manlaban sa mga otoridad sa President Quirino,...
Mlang mayor officiates mass wedding to 49 couples
MLANG, North Cotabato -- At least 49 pairs of couples on Friday tied the knot in a mass wedding facilitated and sponsored by the local government...
BDA: New hanging bridge to improve life in Lanao Sur's isolated community
MARAWI CITY – Life in a remote village in Lanao del Sur is expected to improve with the completion and expected turnover of a hanging bridge that...