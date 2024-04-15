The Mindanao Cross (April 15, 2024)
PATAY ANG APAT na miembro ng MILF sa isang ambush na pinaniniwalaang dahil sa rido sa Barangay Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur kahapon....
HEADLINES
1 PLEBISITO sa BARMM Special Geograpic Area, tahimik, mapayapa, at maayos, ayon sa Comelec; YES vote panalo
2 ...
COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro labor ministry has ordered owners of private establishments in the autonomous region to protect workers from...
COTABATO CITY - A Moro enclave that became an official part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a plebiscite in...
PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police authorities in the Soccsksargen region today said the plebisicte in 63 villatges of the Bangsamoro Region Specil...