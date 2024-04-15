  Monday Apr, 15 2024 02:49:44 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 15, 2024)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4 MILF slain in MagSur ambush triggered by 'rido'

PATAY ANG APAT na miembro ng MILF sa isang ambush na pinaniniwalaang dahil sa rido sa Barangay Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur kahapon....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 15, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   PLEBISITO sa BARMM Special Geograpic Area, tahimik, mapayapa, at maayos, ayon sa Comelec; YES vote panalo 2 ...

MOLE orders employers to protect workers from heat stress

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro labor ministry has ordered owners of private establishments in the autonomous region to protect workers from...

SGA okays 8 new towns, MP Antao describes plebiscite as culmination of Bangsamoro aspirations

COTABATO CITY - A Moro enclave that became an official part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a plebiscite in...

BARMM SGA plebiscite peaceful, orderly, officials say

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police authorities in the Soccsksargen region today said the plebisicte in 63 villatges of the Bangsamoro Region Specil...