  Sunday Apr, 07 2024 01:56:22 AM

The Mindanao Cross (April 6, 2024)

Army recover high powered guns in MagNor

CAMP SIONGCO, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte – Nasamsam ng mga elemento ng 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Makasag" Battalion ang apat na matataas na...

Pulis, sundalo na nagbebenta ng armas, huli sa entrapment operation sa Pigcawayan

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - NAARESTO ang mga aktibong pulis at isang sundalo sa entrapment operation ng Criminal Investigation and Detection...

Marijuana courier dies in General Santos road accident

COTABATO CITY --- A motorcycle-riding courier out to deliver some P20,000 worth of his illegal merchandise died in a road accident in Barangay...

BARMM “bakunadors” in house-to-house vaccination vs measles 

COTABATO CITY - Over 2,500 medical workers and barangay health front liners have been deployed across the Bangsamoro Region Autonomous in Muslim...

3 mga armado sumuko sa Army sa North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Tuluyan ng iwinaksi ng tatlong mga nabiktima ng maling ideolohiya at sirkumstansiya ang kanilang armadong...