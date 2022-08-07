  Sunday Aug, 07 2022 08:21:16 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 6, 2022)

BARMM releases budget for "non-IRA" villages

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has released the monthly subsidy for villages in the region without...

6ID trooper recipient of 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Award

Technical Sergeant Joel L Tuganan from Delta Company, 33rd Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Division based in Zapakan, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao...

BARMM human rights lawyer escapes assassin's bullets

COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao provincial director of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission na si Atty. Ariff Lao, nakaligtas matapos pagbabarilin ang...

2 Bangsamoro graduates land in top 10 of LET board

University o MSU ang nakapasok sa Top 10 ng June 2022 Licensure Exam for Teachers Secondary Level. Si Fatmah Sambas Hadji Ahmad mula sa MSU-Marawi...

Slain Dawlah member was bomb-maker

COTABATO CITY - The bomb-maker killed in a clash with soldiers Friday in Ampatuan, Maguindanao was the 11th explosives fabrication expert...