  Monday Dec, 04 2023 04:23:43 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 2, 2023)

Tamayo assures pubic safety in SoCot after Marawi bombing

KORONADAL CITY - After the bombing in Marawi City that killed four individuals and injured 43 parishioners, South Cotabato has been placed on...

Mindanao LGUs bring home students after blast; Marawi extends help

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Some local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao on Sunday extended their support to their residents studying at Mindanao...

BARMM Gov’t pledges proactive response to social shocks, disasters to Bangsamoro constituents

COTABATO CITY — The Government of the Day reiterated Sunday its unwavering dedication to providing relevant services to the Bangsamoro people and...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 4, 2023)

NEWSCAST 1   11 PATAY, 43 sugatan sa pagsabog ng IED sa MSU Marawi gymnasium habang ginagawa ang Catholic religious rites 2 ...

Dawlah Islamiya behind deadly worship rite bombing? Some say so

COTABATO CITY - Four Christian worshipers got killed while 42 others were hurt when a powerful explosion ripped through a gymnasium in a state-run...