The Mindanao Cross (Dec. 2, 2023)
KORONADAL CITY - After the bombing in Marawi City that killed four individuals and injured 43 parishioners, South Cotabato has been placed on...
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Some local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao on Sunday extended their support to their residents studying at Mindanao...
COTABATO CITY — The Government of the Day reiterated Sunday its unwavering dedication to providing relevant services to the Bangsamoro people and...
NEWSCAST
1 11 PATAY, 43 sugatan sa pagsabog ng IED sa MSU Marawi gymnasium habang ginagawa ang Catholic religious rites
COTABATO CITY - Four Christian worshipers got killed while 42 others were hurt when a powerful explosion ripped through a gymnasium in a state-run...