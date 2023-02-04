  Saturday Feb, 04 2023 04:02:47 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 4, 2023)

6th ID activates 10th Infantry Battalion

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte - The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central Commander Major General Alex S Rillera presided...

3 BIFF nagbalik-loob sa Maguindanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Tumalikod na sa armadong pakikibaka ang tatlong mga kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters o BIFF at...

Officials: Proposed BARMM "Popcom" essential to peace, development programs

COTABATO CITY - Stakeholders are optimistic of having a regional population commission soon via an act of the 80-member parliament of the...

Phivolcs warns of more aftershocks from Davao quake

MANILA – An official of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reminded those residing near the epicenter of the...

Enemy clans in Maguindanao del Sur reconcile

COTABATO CITY --- Two Moro groups locked in a deadly clan war that lasted for years reconciled Wednesday through the intercession of peace...