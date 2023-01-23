  Monday Jan, 23 2023 04:03:07 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 21, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Power situation update in Cotabato City, environs as of Sunday morning

Power Update: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) power from the Tacurong line is now energized. However, Cotabato Light power...

CM Ebrahim assures Bangsamoro heading towards right direction on BARMM 4th anniv

COTABATO CITY—On the celebration of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) 4th foundation anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 21,...

Pikit village councilman slain in Cotabato City gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified gunman shot dead a village councilman of Pikit, North Cotabato while in front of a mall here Friday night. A police...

Bangsamoro Business Congress recognizes Cotabato Light

LOOK: Cotabato Light received a plaque of appreciation from the Bangsamoro Business Council for its partnership and continued support to the...

AFP to install Maj. Gen. Galido as new Westmincom chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to install a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 Bigkis-...