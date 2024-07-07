  Sunday Jul, 07 2024 05:38:37 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 6, 2024)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PBBM calls on AFP troops to ensure peaceful 2025 BARMM polls

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Sulu to ensure the holding of...

Cops seize P5.6-M worth cigarettes in seaside town in Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P5.6 million worth of imported cigarettes in another anti-smuggling operation in Sulu province on Thursday...

Maguindanao del Norte emerging new capital hub

MAGUINDANAO del Norte is shaping up to become the most secured and investment-conducive province in Mindanao, as laid down in development foresights...

2 drug suspects slain, cop hurt in Tawi-Tawi shootout

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte  – Two armed drug personalities were killed while a police officer was injured during law enforcement...

Misinformation ang kumalat na listahan ng mga BARMM appointed SGA town officers-in-charge: Spox

Nilinaw ni BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun na wala pang official list na inilalabas ang Bangsamoro Government kaugnay sa mga itinalagang...