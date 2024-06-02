  Sunday Jun, 02 2024 07:39:56 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 1, 2024)

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ – Corpus Christi

1st Reading – Exodus 24:3-8 When Moses came to the people and related all the words and ordinances of the LORD, they all answered with one voice...

Cotabato Light announces rotational power interruption schedule for June 2

COTABATO CITY - In line with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) maintenance activity scheduled for tomorrow, June 2, 2024,...

8 rescued from human trafficking at Bongao seaport

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Eight individuals have been rescued at Bongao Sea Port, Brgy. Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi as a result to the...

DENR spots 4 dugongs in SarBay

KORONADAL CITY - The Protected Area Management Office of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) has reported sightings of four sea cows,...

Thousands in Basilan join MNLF’s Bangsamoro party

COTABATO CITY - Thousands of residents from across the 11 towns and two cities in Basilan have pledged allegiance to the Bangsamoro Party of the...