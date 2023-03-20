  Monday Mar, 20 2023 02:39:22 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 18, 2023)

Wanted pregnant NPA member surrender in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - A pregnant member of the New People’s Army wanted for attempted murder yielded to authorities in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat...

Paring Katoliko sa Marbel, umalis at lumipat ng ibang relihiyon

KORONADAL CITY - Sinabi ni Marbel Bishop Allan Casicas ng Diocesan Clergy of Marbel, si Fr. Alan Catigbay ay hindi na kasapi ng DCM at anumang gawain...

55 years of Jabidah Massacre: Time for justice, unity, reconciliation

MANILA—More than five decades have passed, but the story of a significant event that is considered the major flashpoint that ignited the Moro...

2 lalaki pinagbabaril sa Cotabato City, isa patay, isa sugatan

COTABATO CITY - DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa pagamutan si Abdulazis Butokan alyas Droga, 28-anyos habang nagpapagaling naman sa ospital si Not Tayuan, 19-...

DOS PNP pinaputukan ng isang lalaki, isang pulis sugatan, suspect nahuli

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao Norte - KINILALA ANG SUGATANG pulis na si Staff Sergeant Michael Lacsasa na residente rin ng Datu Odin Sinsuat,...