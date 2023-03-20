The Mindanao Cross (March 18, 2023)
COTABATO CITY - A pregnant member of the New People’s Army wanted for attempted murder yielded to authorities in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat...
KORONADAL CITY - Sinabi ni Marbel Bishop Allan Casicas ng Diocesan Clergy of Marbel, si Fr. Alan Catigbay ay hindi na kasapi ng DCM at anumang gawain...
MANILA—More than five decades have passed, but the story of a significant event that is considered the major flashpoint that ignited the Moro...
COTABATO CITY - DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa pagamutan si Abdulazis Butokan alyas Droga, 28-anyos habang nagpapagaling naman sa ospital si Not Tayuan, 19-...
DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao Norte - KINILALA ANG SUGATANG pulis na si Staff Sergeant Michael Lacsasa na residente rin ng Datu Odin Sinsuat,...