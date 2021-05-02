The Mindanao Cross (May 1, 2021)
Philippine Catholic bishops have placed the nation under the special patronage of St. Joseph on May 1, his feast day.
Led by Archbishop Romulo...
KORONADAL CITY - Muling ipinatupad ng Koronadal local government unit (LGU) ang barangay clustering.
Ngunit nilinaw ni City Legal Officer Atty....
COTABATO CITY—To honor the great contribution of workers in the Bangsamoro region in improving its economic status, the Ministry of Labor and...
COTABATO CITY --- Private companies in the Bangsamoro region have manifested support to the war on COVID-19 and assured to ensure safety of employees...
COTABATO CITY – An eminent historian has expressed elation over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) two years after it...