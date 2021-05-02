  Sunday May, 02 2021 07:10:15 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 1, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Filipino bishops entrust nation to St. Joseph

Philippine Catholic bishops have placed the nation under the special patronage of St. Joseph on May 1, his feast day. Led by Archbishop Romulo...

Clustering, muling ipinatupad sa 2 barangay sa Koronadal na isinailalim sa MECQ

KORONADAL CITY - Muling ipinatupad ng Koronadal local government unit (LGU) ang barangay clustering. Ngunit nilinaw ni City Legal Officer Atty....

Labor Day: BARMM gives recognition to Bangsamoro workers

COTABATO CITY—To honor the great contribution of workers in the Bangsamoro region in improving its economic status, the Ministry of Labor and...

Bangsamoro labor blocs, private firms support anti-coronavirus campaign 

COTABATO CITY --- Private companies in the Bangsamoro region have manifested support to the war on COVID-19 and assured to ensure safety of employees...

Prominent Mindanao historian affirms BARMM coming-of-age

COTABATO CITY – An eminent historian has expressed elation over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) two years after it...