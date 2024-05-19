  Sunday May, 19 2024 02:46:27 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 18, 2024)

P108-M worth of shabu seized by PDEA-9 agents in Zamboanga City

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P108 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Canelar in...

Police rearrest 1 of 5 detainees who bolted Parang police lock-up cell

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte  – Police authorities here have arrested one of the five fugitives who bolted the municipal police station...

Sulu Gov. Sakur Tan to seek BARMM office of chief minister

INANUNSYO ng Bangsamoro Grand Coalition o BGC ang kanilang pag-endorso kay Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan na tumakbo bilang BARMM Chief Minister sa May...

5 preso nakatakas sa Parang detention facility, tulong ng publiko hiniling ng PNP

Nanawagan ang mga otoridad sa Parang, Maguindano del Norte na makipagtulungan sa kanila kung sakaling may mga nakakita sa mga lalaking nasa larawan...

NGCP scheduled power interruption for May 19 cancelled

What: CANCELLED NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 | 7:00 - 8:00 AM | 5:00...