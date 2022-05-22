The Mindanao Cross (May 21, 2022)
MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of movie icon Susan Roces who died Friday evening.
Roces, 80, died...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Peace activists on Saturday bade goodbye to the retiring commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division who was...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces the notice of scheduled power interruption on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)...
COTABATO CITY - Eight more gunmen renounced Friday their membership with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom and pledged allegiance to the...
COTABATO CITY --- The police clamped down Friday a man who mauled a poll official in a voting precinct in Datu Piang, Maguindanao during the May 9...