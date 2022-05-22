  Sunday May, 22 2022 02:33:23 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 21, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Palace pays tribute to Susan Roces

MANILA – Malacañang on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of movie icon Susan Roces who died Friday evening. Roces, 80, died...

6th ID’s  commander retires from military service

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Peace activists on Saturday bade goodbye to the retiring commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division who was...

Cotabato Light notice of scheduled power interruption on May 24

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces the notice of scheduled power interruption on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)...

8 more BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Eight more gunmen renounced Friday their membership with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom and pledged allegiance to the...

Mauler of town poll official in Maguindanao arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police clamped down Friday a man who mauled a poll official in a voting precinct in Datu Piang, Maguindanao during the May 9...