  Sunday May, 28 2023 04:53:48 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 27, 2023)

BARMM’s civil aeronautics board activated

COTABATO CITY - The three-year Bangsamoro regional government now has a civil aeronautics board that business communities and local government...

BARMMAA update: Cotabato City, Maguindanao I lead in medal tally; Tawi-Tawi leading in gold tally with 4

COTABATO CITY - Nangunguna ang Cotabato City at Maguindanao I schools division sa running medal tally ng BARMMAA 2023. Parehong merong pitong...

Aboitiz, Cotabato Light extend financial aid to MBHTE Cotabato City schools division

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) and the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc have provided financial support to the...

DepEd Cotabato province exec condemns murder of Pikit teacher

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Schools Division Superintendent Romelito Flores has condemned the murder in Pikit, North Cotabato of teacher Joel...

Suspect sa pagpatay ng LGBT sa Upi, sumuko; salarin ka-relasyon ng biktima

HAWAK NA NG MGA OTORIDAD ang suspek na kinilalang si Nelson Sarmiento Arthur na miembro ng CAA o CAFGU Active Auxiliary Affairs Unit na nakabase sa...