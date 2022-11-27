The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 26, 2022)
What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, November 27, 2022 Time: 6:30 - 7:00 AM | 3:00 - 3:30 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato...
First Sunday of Advent
1st Reading – Isaiah 2:1-5
This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz, saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem.
In days to come, the...
MANILA - An Irish priest who is credited for designing several churches in southern Philippines died on Nov. 23, the feast of their congregation’s...
COTABATO CITY – Authorities intercepted in Zamboanga City Wednesday five boats carrying P52.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes, two of which were...
MLANG, North Cotabato – The family of a slain police officer during police manhunt operations here on Wednesday has received financial assistance...