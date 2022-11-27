  Sunday Nov, 27 2022 01:15:14 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 26, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption Nov. 27

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, November 27, 2022 Time: 6:30 - 7:00 AM | 3:00 - 3:30 PM Affected areas: Whole Cotabato...

Show us Lord, your love

First Sunday of Advent 1st Reading – Isaiah 2:1-5 This is what Isaiah, son of Amoz, saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem. In days to come, the...

Irish priest who designed some churches in Mindanao dies at 97

MANILA - An Irish priest who is credited for designing several churches in southern Philippines died on Nov. 23, the feast of their congregation’s...

Navy foils P52.8-M worth cigarette smuggling attempt 

COTABATO CITY – Authorities intercepted in Zamboanga City Wednesday five boats carrying P52.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes, two of which were...

PRO-12 extends financial aid to family of slain cop in NoCot

MLANG, North Cotabato – The family of a slain police officer during police manhunt operations here on Wednesday has received financial assistance...