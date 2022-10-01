The Mindanao Cross (Oct 1, 2022)
COTABATO CITY— Mula sa dating 265% congestion rate noong Enero ngayong taon, bumaba na ito sa 221% nitong Hunyo batay sa ulat ng Bureau of Jail...
KORONADAL CITY - Kaagad inilipat sa ibang paaralan ng Koronadal National Comprehensive National High School (KNCHS) ang 7 mga estudyante na sangkot...
COTABATO CITY — Another three proposed measures aimed at reorganizing ministries in the region entered on first reading this afternoon, September 29...
COTABATO CITY - The defense department has augmented the artillery assets of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division with eight modern large truck-...
DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The police and Army deployed here peacekeeping teams following Friday’s murder near a mosque a Moro datu...