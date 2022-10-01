  Saturday Oct, 01 2022 11:27:28 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 1, 2022)

Jail congestion rate sa BARMM bumaba ng 44 percent

COTABATO CITY— Mula sa dating 265% congestion rate noong Enero ngayong taon, bumaba na ito sa 221% nitong Hunyo batay sa ulat ng Bureau of Jail...

7 estudyante ng KNCHS na sangkot sa rambol, na-kickout

KORONADAL CITY - Kaagad inilipat sa ibang paaralan ng Koronadal National Comprehensive National High School (KNCHS) ang 7 mga estudyante na sangkot...

Three bills seek to reorganize BARMM ministries

COTABATO CITY — Another three proposed measures aimed at reorganizing ministries in the region entered on first reading this afternoon, September 29...

6th ID gets Israeli 155 MM cannons on trucks

COTABATO CITY - The defense department has augmented the artillery assets of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division with eight modern large truck-...

Police, Army secure troubled Maguindanao town

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The police and Army deployed here peacekeeping teams following Friday’s murder near a mosque a Moro datu...