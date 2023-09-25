  Monday Sep, 25 2023 09:57:57 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 23, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Dawlah member dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur clash

COTABATO CITY - Soldiers shot dead a member of the Dawlah Islamiya and wounded three others in an encounter over the weekend in Ampatuan town in...

Sulu Gov pledges full support to BARMM’s action plan on women, peace, security

JOLO, Sulu – The Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) has earned the support of Governor Abdusakur Tan of Sulu Province in the implementation of the...

Gunmen force hundreds of Tedurays out of tribal lands

COTABATO CITY --- More than 300 ethnic Tedurays have abandoned their ancestral lands in Maguindanao del Norte after gunmen shot their houses with...

Islamic preacher, nasawi sa car accident sa Buluan, Maguindanao Sur

DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa ospital ang isang Imam o Muslim Religious preacher nang aksidenteng mabangga ng silver Toyota Vios sa harap ng New market,...

Marines, LGUs together in Iranun area agri project

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Marines and local government units in Maguindanao del Norte are working together to improve the agricultural...