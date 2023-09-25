The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 23, 2023)
COTABATO CITY - Soldiers shot dead a member of the Dawlah Islamiya and wounded three others in an encounter over the weekend in Ampatuan town in...
JOLO, Sulu – The Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) has earned the support of Governor Abdusakur Tan of Sulu Province in the implementation of the...
COTABATO CITY --- More than 300 ethnic Tedurays have abandoned their ancestral lands in Maguindanao del Norte after gunmen shot their houses with...
DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa ospital ang isang Imam o Muslim Religious preacher nang aksidenteng mabangga ng silver Toyota Vios sa harap ng New market,...
COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Marines and local government units in Maguindanao del Norte are working together to improve the agricultural...