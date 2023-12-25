  Monday Dec, 25 2023 01:39:00 AM

5 killed in armed clashes in Pikit, North Cotabato

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 11:00 AM Sun Dec 24, 2023
220
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

PIKIT, North Cotabato  – Five gunmen, including a village councilman, who were followers of a village chair and field commander of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) were killed in clashes that erupted Saturday afternoon, police here said.

Major Arvin John Cambang, Pikit municipal police chief, said the fighting between Chairman Sindatok Karim of Barangay Lagunde, and Basit Nando, alias Commander Abu Sabaya, head of MILF 118th base command, erupted at about 3 p.m. in Sitio Edzap, Barangay Lagunde, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Barangay Lagunde is one of the 63 villages now under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Cambang identified the fatalities under the group of Chairman Karim as village councilman Malik Karim, Sammy Nawal Salik, a Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) member.

At the same time, those injured were BPAT members Saddam Salaban, 33, and Karnain Esmael, 33, both residents of Barangay Lagunde. Killed on the side of Commander Abu Sabaya were Kena Abdillah, 35 Omar Abdillah, 38, and an unidentified person.

Elements of the 90th Infantry Battalion backed the Pikit PNP in disengaging the warring armed groups and the recovery of the fatalities.

“They are locked in long-standing ‘rido’ or family feud over a territorial misunderstanding,” Cambang said in the vernacular.

Cambang said the group of Chairman Karim claimed that they were working on a barangay road project when the group of Commander Abu Sabaya arrived and opened fire, triggering a firefight that lasted for about an hour.

Cambang quoted Abu Sabaya as telling police probers that the group of Chairman Karim entered his area of operation without coordination.

But Cambang said Abu Sabaya has a grudge against Chairman Karim because he suspected that the village officials’ followers were behind the murder in November of his two relatives.

Soldiers from the 90th IB and personnel from Police Mobile Force Battalion 14 are now in the area to serve as peacekeepers and prevent the escalation of hostilities. Several families have fled to nearby villages.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

5 killed in armed clashes in Pikit, North Cotabato

PIKIT, North Cotabato  – Five gunmen, including a village councilman, who were followers of a village chair and field commander of Moro Islamic...

DBM to ensure transparent use of 2024 budget

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management on Saturday assured the public of the national government’s transparent utilization of the PHP5...

Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

COTABATO CITY --- A traffic enforcer and an electrician were killed in separate gun attacks in stretches of busy thoroughfares here in just two days...

SAF commando hurt in Sulu ambush

MANILA – A member of the police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) was injured in an ambush by still unidentified attackers in Sulu...

Workforce supports new BARMM local government minister

COTABATO CITY - Employees of the Bangsamoro local government ministry have assured to support their newly-appointed minister's peace and development...