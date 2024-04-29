PBBM visits, honors soldiers hurt in clash with BIFF

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Seven soldiers who were wounded in an encounter with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were honored by the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' R. Marcos Jr.

President Marcos Jr., as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, conferred the Wounded Personnel Medal upon seven soldiers injured in a skirmish between government troops and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) today, (April 29, 2024).

The awarding ceremony took place at the Camp Siongco Station Hospital, situated at the home of the Kampilan Troopers in the Headquarters of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Camp Siongco, Awang, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte.

Aside from awarding the wounded soldiers at the CSSH, other soldiers at the 6ID gym were also honored for their role in the successful neutralization of the BIFF leader. Assisting President Marcos in the awarding ceremony were Major General Alex S. Rillera, Commander of the 6th ID/JTF-Central, along with General Romeo S Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff – AFP, and Lt. Gen. William N Gonzales, the Commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

Also present at the event were Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.; DILG Sec. Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr.; Sec. Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU); PNP Chief, Police General Rommel Francisco D Marbil, alongside Brigade Commanders, Battalion Commanders, troops, 6ID human resource personnel, media representatives, and other visitors.

As he entered the 6ID gym, Maj. Gen. Rillera presented the firearms seized from the BIFF in military operations, the surrendered firearms from the 57IB, and the recovered high-caliber weapons from the 2nd Mechanized Battalion.

It is noteworthy that seven soldiers were wounded after engaging with 15 members of the BIFF in Brgy. Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on April 22, 2024. This encounter resulted in the demise of Mohiden Animbang, also known as ‘Kagui Karialan,’ the highest leader of the BIFF-Karialan Faction, who served as Chairman of the BIFF-KF. Additionally, Saga Animbang, Mohiden's sibling and the operation chief of the BIFF-KF, was also neutralized. Furthermore, ten associates of theirs were neutralized during the intensified operation by government troops.

Brig. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, the Commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, reported that following the ground and air assault conducted by the military, 12 high-grade weaponry belonging to the BIFF were seized, including five M16A1 rifles, three M14 rifles, two M653 rifles, one M4 rifle, and one high-caliber firearm.

In light of these events, the President personally visited the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division to pay tribute to the soldiers for their bravery in the ongoing defense of the nation, protection of civilians, and pursuit of peace.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized the significance of the AFP's success in neutralizing the highest leader of the BIFF, who had been orchestrating violence in this part of Mindanao.

"In your sacrifices and hard work, you continue to safeguard our fellow Filipinos and uphold the efforts of the Peace Process. Your dedication reflects the true essence of service and selflessness. For this, a nation of over a hundred million extends its heartfelt gratitude and a snappy salute." - President Marcos Jr., during his address to the troops.