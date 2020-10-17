60 year old woman nabbed with P5.1-M shabu in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – A woman senior citizen was arrested after she sold to an undercover agent several sachets of suspected shabu during drug buy bust here Friday (Oct 16), an anti-narcotics official said.

Her arrest also led to the recovery of about 15 sachets of suspected meth with an estimated market value of P5.1 million and the boodle money composed of one original and photo-copied P1,000 bills, according to Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM).

Azurin said arrested during the 5 p.m. anti-drug sting was Sittie Omar Luman, 60 years old, a resident of Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao.

Anti-narcotics operatives, backed by police and soldiers, arrested Luman after she handed over several sachets of shabu to an undercover agent along Notre Dame Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi commended the PDEA officers for its relentless campaign against illegal drugs in the city amid the pandemic. (EOF)