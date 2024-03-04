  Monday Mar, 04 2024 01:01:51 PM

AboitizPower, Cotabato Light share fire prevention tips

USEFUL TIPS • 08:30 AM Mon Mar 4, 2024
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

At AboitizPower, we take safety seriously, not only in our homes and communities but also in our workplace. We always make sure our employees are working in a safe and secure environment.

This Fire Prevention Month, let's prioritize safety and raise awareness about fire prevention.

Join us in promoting fire safety practices and staying vigilant against potential fire hazards. Together, we can make a difference.

May be an image of 4 people, fire and text that says '1 Ensure all fire safety systems and equipment are properly installed and working. davao light 2 Always have an evacuation strategy and keep the fire exits clear. Aboitiz AboitizPower'

May be an image of 10 people, fire and text that says '3 Conduct fire drills to train employees on the company emergency procedures and response plans in case of fires PROTECTION ULANCE Teach employees how to operate fire extinguishers. AboitizPower'

