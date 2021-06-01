After its mayor, Makilala vice mayor tests positive for COVID-19 too

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Another local official in North Cotabato announced today he has contracted COVID-19.

“I inform my constituents that I have tested positive to COVID-19 despite my extra efforts of observing maximum health protocols,” Vice Mayor Ryan Tabanay of Makilala town said in a statement.

Tabanay, a lawyer, said he is now on isolation. He said he had fever on Saturday, May 29 and his antigen test showed he was positive of the virus.

A confirmatory swab test was conducted and the results came out Monday morning.

Tabanay assumed as acting mayor on May 17 after Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod has tested positive of the virus.

Quibod and two other local officials who also contracted the virus, are expected to report for work anytime this week.