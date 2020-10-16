BARMM agencies help fire, flood victims

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government released Thursday P10,000 cash assistance each to the heads of the 13 families in Cotabato City whose houses were razed by fire last week.

The cash grants were facilitated by the office of Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and head of BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent.

The beneficiaries of the cash assistance from the BARMM government lost their houses to fires that hit two spots in Bagua area in Cotabato City in just one day last week.

Teams from BARMM led by regional officials, among them Sinarimbo and Bangsamoro Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua and representatives from the Ministry of Social Services and Development also inspected on Thursday the flooded villages in Pagalungan and Montawal towns in Maguindanao and in Pikit, North Cotabato.

The affected barangays are dotted with swamps and crisscrossed by rivers close to the 220,000 hectare Liguasan Delta that started to swell and overflow late Tuesday following heavy downpours in hinterlands around.

Thousands of Moro families have been affected by the inundation of their villages.

Sinarimbo, BARMM’s regional spokesperson, said they are now attending to the needs of the flood-stricken communities.