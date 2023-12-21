MILG Minister Dumama-Alba presides over ManCom meeting

MARAWI CITY - The Management Committee (ManCom) of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) convened its third regular ManCom meeting in the Islamic City of Marawi, hosted by the MILG Provincial Field Office of Lanao del Sur, led by MILG LDS Provincial Head Cader D Indar Jr.

The ManCom meeting, chaired by Minister Atty Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, was held in Marawi City to boost the local economy.

The newly appointed Minister took advantage of the opportunity to further coordinate activities with Ministry officials from the regional and field offices.

"Higit sa lahat ako ang pinakamaraming matutunan dito…mukhang pareparehas tayong ('yung bagong appoint na personnel) maglalayag at uunawain at i-discover kung ano ang pinasok natin," Alba added.

"Patapos na po ang taon, at Alhmadullilah sa dami ng challenges this year, it is a barangay election year and the recent budget hearing ay naungusan natin lahat…In Shaa Allah maging mahusay at dalisay ang ating isa at kalahating taon," she further said.

During the ManCom meeting, the respective accomplishment reports of Field and Regional Offices for 2023, as well as the plan of action for the upcoming FY 2024, were discussed, as well as the physical and financial status of the accomplishments of the Ministry's programs and services.

MILG Regional Office executives and Division Chiefs were also present, as were Field Office Directors from MILG Offices in Cotabato City, SGA, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, Basilan, Lamitan City, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The most recent ManCom meeting was held in August of this year in Lamitan City, Basilan.