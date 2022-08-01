  Monday Aug, 01 2022 02:50:07 AM

National Defense exec vows support to Mindanao peace process

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:15 PM Sun Jul 31, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM leaders, led by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim (3rd from left) meet with Defense OIC Sec. Jose Faustino. (Photos from FB page of Minister Sinarimbo)

COTABATO CITY – Defense officials of the Marcos administration have assured leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) of continued support to the Mindanao peace process.

This after BARMM chief Minister and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chair Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim and other BARMM leaders met with Department of national Defense Officer in charge Senior Usec. Jose Faustino in Camp Aguinaldo.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the issues on the political transition and the normalization track of the GPH-MILF Peace Process.

In his Facebook post, Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said the meeting was cordial and Sec. Faustino has shown interest in sustaining the gains of the Mindanao peace process.

With Chief Minister Ebrahim were BARMM-Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua, Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal and Public Works Minister Edward Guerra.

