3 drug suspects arrested in Tacurong

Local News • 16:15 PM Fri May 24, 2024
PRO-12 news release

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Operatives of Sultan Kudarat police provincial office, under the supervision of Colonel Arnold Santiago, deputy regional director for operations of PRPO-12 and acting provincial director, conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of three rug personalities and confiscation of illegal drugs and a loose firearm at Purok Molave, Barangay San Pablo, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat on May 22, 2024.

The successful execution of the said operation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of other police operative units in the province.

Recovered from the suspects included a caliber .45 ammunition and shabu paraphernalia.

Appropriate charges for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive. Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are currently being prepared for filing against the suspects, who are now under the custody of CIDG Sultan Kudarat.

Col. Santiago lauded the efforts of the personnel in intensifying the anti-illegal drugs operation in Sultan Kudarat. He strongly emphasized that the office will continue to strengthen its law enforcement efforts with aims of preventing the proliferation of illegal drugs, and determined to make this province a drug-free zone.

