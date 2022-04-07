PRO-12 arrests PRO-13's most wanted person in GenSan

GEN. SANTOS CITY – The most wanted person by Police Regional Officer (PRO 13) was arrested in Purok VCM, Barangay Sinawal, here on Tuesday.

The joint operation launched by elements of Regional Special Operation Group (RSOG) 12, City Intelligence Unit (CIU) – GSCPO, Barangay based Advocacy Group and Bayugan City Police Office, led to the arrest of Edu Cuaresma Dela Peña for murder charges through the arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 7 in Bayugan City, Agusan Del Sur.

The accused is currently under the custody of arresting unit for proper disposition.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, PRO-12 regional director, lauded the operating units for arresting the most wanted man.

“The arrest of the top 1 regional most wanted is apparently another significant accomplishment of the PNP against most wanted persons. I urge all personnel of this PRO to continue denouncing this criminal,” Brig. Gen. Tagum said, adding that the suspect will be turned over to PNP-Caraga region.