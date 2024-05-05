PRO-BAR chief Tanggawohn bestowed posthumous award to Capt. Moralde

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region bestowed posthumous award to late PCPT ROLAND ARNOLD SUAREZ MORALDE, RMFB 14-A who recently died in the line of duty for his exceptional bravery and service.

The award was presented by PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, Regional Director, PRO BAR, on May 4, 2024 at St. Martin de Porres, Camp BGen Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindano Del Norte.

The family of the late officer was bestowed with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan, the highest recognition given by the PNP, symbolizing the remarkable service and sacrifice of this courageous individual who went above and beyond the call of duty. Additionally, they also received financial support from PRO BAR and PSMBFI.

As the PNP reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the community, the awarding of the Medalya ng Kadakilaan serves as a poignant acknowledgment of the bravery and selflessness exemplified by our uniformed heroes.