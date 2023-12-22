Workforce supports new BARMM local government minister

COTABATO CITY - Employees of the Bangsamoro local government ministry have assured to support their newly-appointed minister's peace and development efforts, just the way they did for her predecessor.

Besides being the Bangsamoro local government minister, the lawyer Sha Elijah Dumama Alba is also a concurrent member of the region’s 80-seat parliament.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim appointed her early this month, replacing the lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who had resigned from the post.

Employees and heads of the offices of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in six provinces and three cities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters on Friday that they shall also extend to Alba their utmost cooperation in her management of the region’s Rapid Emergency Action in Disaster Incidence, most known as the BARMM-READi.

The BARMM-READi is composed of trained emergency responders equipped with rescue vehicles and ambulances.

Cader Indar Jr., head of the MILG-BARMM’s provincial office in Lanao del Sur, was quoted in Friday’s radio reports here as saying that Alba presided over their management committee meeting in Marawi City last week, their first major engagement with her since she assumed office after the resignation of Sinarimbo two weeks ago.

Indar said Alba had urged for cooperation and camaraderie among MILG provincial employees and officials to sustain the peace, good governance, and community development initiatives of the ministry.