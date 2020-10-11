  Thursday Nov, 12 2020 01:42:53 PM

RADYO ESKWELA (November 12, 2020 10-11 am)

Submitted by DepEd on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:10

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

ADB, JICA fund Malabang anti-flood infra project

LANAO DEL SUR --- Eight barangays in Malabang town stand to benefit from a foreign-funded flood control project as a remedy to destructive flooding...

16 cops, 6 detainees in Polomolok police office test positive to COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY - Naka-isolate na sa isolation facility ng lokal na pamahalaan ang labin anim na mga pulis na nagositibo sa COVID-19 sa Polomolok,...

Images in Camarines Sur as Typhoon #UlyssesPH landed Wednesday

MANILA - The Panahon.TV website posted the images to show the impact of Typhoon Ulysses. Rescue operations in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: Again, 2 die due to Covid-19 in Region 12; 52 new infections reported

COTABATO CITY - Two more Covid-19 patients in REgion 12 have died, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 to 107, health...

Maguindanao drug buy-bust nets 2 suspects, P15-K shabu

COTABATO CITY – Police collared two drug suspects and seized some PHP15,000 worth of shabu in a drug buy-bust in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...