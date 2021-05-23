Skip to main content
Sunday May, 23 2021
NEWS
NDBC BALITA
THE MINDANAO CROSS
OMI PHILIPPINE PROVINCE
OMI Channel
DAILY LITURGICAL READINGS
NEWS ARCHIVE
USTREAM:
DXMS-AM
DXOL-FM
DXND-AM
DXDM-FM
DXOM-FM
DXOM-AM
Message of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim for the 4th anniversary of the 2017 Marawi siege.
https://fb.watch/5FD1xkq8Bt/
https://fb.watch/5FD1xkq8Bt/
May 23
20:15
OMI Philippine Province
Fr. Eliseo “Jun” Mercado, OMI (1948-2021)
May 23
17:00
Church
Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI succumbed to cardiac arrest
May 23
13:15
Local News
BARMM advisory for peace and security summit
May 23
09:15
Local News
REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths
May 23
07:15
Daily Liturgical Readings
I will send you the Spirit of truth
Fr. Eliseo “Jun” Mercado, OMI (1948-2021)
Fr. Eliseo Mercado Jr, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, May 23, was to celebrate his 73rd birthday five days from now, or on May 29. He...
Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI succumbed to cardiac arrest
COTABATO CITY – A priest who survived Covid-19 succumbed to cardiac arrest Sunday while on his road to recovery, his congregation today said...
BARMM advisory for peace and security summit
The public and employees are advised of the following guidelines for tomorrow, Monday, May 24, 2021. This is in view of the 1st Bangsamoro Peace...
REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths
LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 22, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (180) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN (107) NEW RECOVERIES...
I will send you the Spirit of truth
Acts 28:16-20, 30-31 When he entered Rome, Paul was allowed to live by himself, with the soldier who was guarding him. Three days later he...