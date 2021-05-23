  Sunday May, 23 2021 08:23:46 PM

Message of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim for the 4th anniversary of the 2017 Marawi siege.

Fr. Eliseo “Jun” Mercado, OMI (1948-2021)

Fr. Eliseo Mercado Jr, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, May 23, was to celebrate his 73rd birthday five days from now, or on May 29.  He...

Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI succumbed to cardiac arrest

COTABATO CITY  – A priest who survived Covid-19 succumbed to cardiac arrest Sunday while on his road to recovery, his congregation today said...

BARMM advisory for peace and security summit

The public and employees are advised of the following guidelines for tomorrow, Monday, May 24, 2021. This is in view of the 1st Bangsamoro Peace...

REGION 12 lists 180 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries, 2 deaths

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 22, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (180) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN (107) NEW RECOVERIES...

I will send you the Spirit of truth

Acts 28:16-20, 30-31 When he entered Rome, Paul was allowed to live by himself, with the soldier who was guarding him. Three days later he...