Civet cat and PH deer turned over to DENR-12

KORONADAL CITY - A Philippine Palm Civet Cat (Paradoxurus philippensis) locally known as “Milo” and a Philippine deer (Rusa Marianna) were surrendered by concerned residents from Sitio Pulang Lupa, Brgy. Taconel, and Brgy. Bacdulong, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO)-Lake Sebu, on April 23, which were later turned over on the next day, Wednesday to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Banga.

On April 24, CENRO Banga in coordination with the Regional Office through the Enforcement Division immediately transported the two wildlife species to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) in Brgy. Blingkong, Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for proper care and assessment.

After the inspection, RSWRC in-house Veterinarian Ne Velasco disclosed that the identified species were both male and in good condition, though the Civet cat had a minor injury at its front left foot, and was immediately given proper medication, needed a few days of rest and monitor its behavior before releasing it back to the wild, while the Philippine Deer was perceived as domesticated will stay at the rescue center for rehabilitation and observation.

Both wildlife species play an important role in the ecosystem, the Civet cats help propagate seeds and spew after eating fruits which helps grow a variety of plants and fruit trees, it is known that their dried feces turn into coffee kernels, while the PH Deer influence the pattern of ecological succession in an area where they live through their foraging behavior.

The Philippine Deer is classified as endangered under DENR Administrative Order 2019-9. Possession, killing, and inflicting harm are punishable by Republic Act 9147 also known as “Wildlife Resources and Conservation Act,” an Act Providing for the Conservation and Protection of Wildlife Resources and their Habitats.

Meanwhile, the DENR-12 commended the concerned residents who voluntarily surrendered the wildlife species and looked forward to the others doing the same noble act in protecting and conserving our wildlife. (With report and photos from AAndatuan-CENRO Banga Information Officer and Enforcement Division)