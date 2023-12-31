‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and easterlies will affect the rest of the country on the last day of 2023, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to "amihan".

Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas.

Elsewhere, PAGASA said winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature ranges between 23.2 °C to 31.5 °C.