Cotabato Light issues another tips to save electricity

Kuryentalks: Energy Conservation Tips - Refrigerator

1. Do not overfill your refrigerator. That interferes with the circulation of cold air inside.

2. Avoid opening the refrigerator too often. Every time you open the refrigerator door, up to 30% of the cold air can escape.

3. Regularly defrost manual-defrost models that have 1/4 inch of ice in the freezer. Frost build-up increases the amount of energy needed to keep the motor running.

4. Avoid blocking the air flow passages to and from the condenser coils. Cleaning the condenser coils regularly will save energy and help the refrigerator run better and more efficiently.