  Sunday Sep, 10 2023 02:13:00 PM

‘Habagat’ to bring isolated rains; 2 LPAs spotted

WEATHER • 13:45 PM Sun Sep 10, 2023
By: 
Jelly Musico

MANILA – The entire country will continue to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to "habagat" and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA has spotted two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, an LPA inside PAR was located 730 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes while the LPA outside PAR was estimated 2,025 kms east of southeastern Luzon.

PAGASA said the two weather disturbances have no direct effect on any parts of the country and “have small chance to develop into tropical depression in the next 24 or 48 hours” as these move eastward of the country.

The whole country will have light to moderate winds moving southwest to west with slight to moderate coastal water.

The temperature ranges between 24.6 °C and 34.9 °C. (PNA)

