“No vaccine card, no entry” to Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY ---- Authorities started imposing Saturday a “no vaccine card, no entry” at the city’s borders with Maguindanao province.

The measure is being imposed by the Cotabato City local government unit in a bid to prevent a spike in local COVID-19 infection cases.

A number of incoming commuters, passengers of public transportations and private vehicles, including cargo truck drivers and their crew were denied entry to Cotabato City for failing to present vaccine cards as proof that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Combined personnel of the Cotabato City police, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and employees of the local government unit are together guarding the entry routes connecting the city to the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotabato provinces.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi, chairperson of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, had earlier announced they are to implement the policy in keeping with state COVID-19 containment protocols.