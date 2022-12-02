1 dead, 2 minors hurt in latest Cotabato City gun attack

COTABATO CITY - A villager was killed while two minors were hurt in another gun attack here late Thursday.

In an initial statement Friday, the Cotabato City Police Office said the fatality, Mohammar Cabilona Mamalangkay, 24, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Two others, Hamsa Amil Ambiton, 17, and the 12-year-old Mujaheed Salvador Andig, were hit by stray bullets, now both in a hospital.

Mamalangkay was reportedly walking towards home in Purok Balabagan ng Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here when men armed with 9 millimeter and .45 caliber pistols approached and opened fire.

No fewer than 10 people had been killed in a spate of gun attacks in different barangays in this city since September this year.