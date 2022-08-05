1 killed, another apprehended in Maguindanao clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY = A Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group member was killed while another was apprehended in an encounter with the military in Barangay Dicalungan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao in the wee hours of August 5, 2022.

Troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion conducted focused military operation (FMO) in response to the reports received of the hostile plans of the DI-Maguindanao against the CSP-PCVE Teams deployed in the area of responsibility of the 601st Infantry Brigade. The operation resulted in an encounter with the members of Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group led by a.k.a. Alpha King.

While clearing the area, troops recovered one enemy cadaver, one cal. 45 pistol, and two improvised explosive devices, explosive components, personal belongings, and propaganda materials. The slain enemy was later identified as Khamhed Akan Kambal, a.k.a. Mheds, a known bomber of the DI-Hassan Group. Operating troops also recovered one personality identified as Nasrudin Sali Blah, male, 22, married, and a resident of Tuayan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

The dead body of alias Mheds was turned over to the barangay officials of Dicalungan for proper disposition while the captured personality was turned over to the PNP for proper disposition.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., Commander of Western Mindanao Command commended the troops for successfully thwarting the terror plots of the Daulah Islamiyah. “The terrorists are desperate enough to show their force to gain popular support from the civil society. Rest assured that we will do everything to stop them from creating havoc on peaceful communities”.