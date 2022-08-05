  Friday Aug, 05 2022 09:11:52 PM

1 killed, another apprehended in Maguindanao clash

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 14:45 PM Fri Aug 5, 2022
47
By: 
Western Mindanao Command news release

ZAMBOANGA CITY = A Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group member was killed while another was apprehended in an encounter with the military in Barangay Dicalungan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao in the wee hours of August 5, 2022.

Troops of the 40th Infantry Battalion conducted focused military operation (FMO) in response to the reports received of the hostile plans of the DI-Maguindanao against the CSP-PCVE Teams deployed in the area of responsibility of the 601st Infantry Brigade. The operation resulted in an encounter with the members of Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group led by a.k.a. Alpha King.

While clearing the area, troops recovered one enemy cadaver, one cal. 45 pistol, and two improvised explosive devices, explosive components, personal belongings, and propaganda materials. The slain enemy was later identified as Khamhed Akan Kambal, a.k.a. Mheds, a known bomber of the DI-Hassan Group. Operating troops also recovered one personality identified as Nasrudin Sali Blah, male, 22, married, and a resident of Tuayan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

The dead body of alias Mheds was turned over to the barangay officials of Dicalungan for proper disposition while the captured personality was turned over to the PNP for proper disposition.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., Commander of Western Mindanao Command commended the troops for successfully thwarting the terror plots of the Daulah Islamiyah. “The terrorists are desperate enough to show their force to gain popular support from the civil society. Rest assured that we will do everything to stop them from creating havoc on peaceful communities”.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

TESDA 12 to train region’s agri sector on use of drone in farming

KORONADAL CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) is helping farmers in the Soccsksargen region on the use of...

1 killed, another apprehended in Maguindanao clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY = A Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group member was killed while another was apprehended in an encounter with the military in Barangay...

P450K worth imported cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized Thursday P450,000 worth of cigarettes from Indonesia that boatmen were to deliver to a buyer in the seaside...

GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Three more died in the gruesome highway accident here Thursday that caused the instant death of seven persons and injured six...

GenSan highway mishap kills 9, hurt 6

SIYAM KATAO NA ANG NASAWI matapos ang madugong banggaan ng mga sasakyan sa national highway ng Barangay Batomelong, Gen. Santos City kahapon. Ayon...