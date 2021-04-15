1 kilo of shabu seized from couple in Marawi 

LANAO DEL SUR --- State agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from a couple entrapped Wednesday afternoon in Marawi City.

Ating Pundogar and his wife, Norhata, were immediately arrested after selling a kilo of shabu to agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency disguised as drug dependents in a tradeoff along a stretch of national highway in Barangay Matampay in Marawi City.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspects are now detained.

“This is a big catch,” Azurin said.

He said their entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects was laid with the help of personnel of the Marawi City police and soldiers under the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

“The suspects shall be subjected to extensive interrogation so we can extract information from them as to the sources of their illegal merchandise,” Azurin said.

Besides Shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also impounded the red Kia Sportage vehicle of Pundogar and his spouse, from where they found mobile phones bearing the numbers of their contacts.