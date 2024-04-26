  Friday Apr, 26 2024 03:34:48 PM

Miss U Ph bets visit Tacurong bird sanctuary

TOURISM • 15:00 PM Fri Apr 26, 2024
DAY 2, SULTAN KUDARAT: Sultan Kudarat is truly a land of wonders, both flora and fauna. As part of their continuing tour of the province’s sights, the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates visited the expansive BARAS BIRD SANCTUARY in the City of Tacurong. 

The colorful avian life in the sanctuary is proof of the local government of Sultan Kudarat’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty and resources of the land.

Fly high! Sultan Kudarat, Sikat Ka!

May be an image of 5 people and text

May be an image of ‎8 people and ‎text that says '‎NAI ទ្ាម इेंद ف MISS BLPPINES +UNIVER UNIVERSE ASIG P INIVERSE ocsRO RALM NDORO SINAN QUCA POVINCE SIW UUNUS+ EEEEE ISMINT IHAN 2024 MISS * UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES‎'‎‎

May be an image of 5 people and text that says 'A+UNIVERSE AMACOSE INIVERSE NAIC MPAIDIIVERS MISS +UNIVERSE MISS+UNIVER QUEZS +UNIVERS +UNIVERSE ផប្រា LEYTE 2024 MISS * UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES NES'

May be an image of 4 people, people smiling and text

 

