Miss U Ph bets visit Tacurong bird sanctuary

DAY 2, SULTAN KUDARAT: Sultan Kudarat is truly a land of wonders, both flora and fauna. As part of their continuing tour of the province’s sights, the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates visited the expansive BARAS BIRD SANCTUARY in the City of Tacurong.

The colorful avian life in the sanctuary is proof of the local government of Sultan Kudarat’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty and resources of the land.

Fly high! Sultan Kudarat, Sikat Ka!