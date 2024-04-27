  Saturday Apr, 27 2024 01:50:08 AM

Leaders fuse ranks for peaceful 2025 BARMM elections 

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 23:15 PM Fri Apr 26, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
The five political leaders met on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate in helping ensure safe and credible elections in the Bangsamoro region next year. (From the office of Congressman Mujiv Hataman) 

COTABATO CITY - Three provincial governors and the congressional representative of Basilan have agreed to help each other ensure a peaceful and orderly regional and local elections in the Bangsamoro region in 2025.

The consensus was reached by Governors Hadji Abdusakur Tan, Sr. of Sulu, Mamintal Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Mariam Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur and Basilan’s congressional representative, Mujiv Hataman, during a dialogue in Metro Manila on Wednesday.

The former governor of Sultan Kudarat province in Region 12, Suharto Mangudadatu, who is now executive director of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, was also present in the brainstorming session of the four elected officials.

He also pledged to support their peace and security initiative as part of their preparations for next year’s first ever regional polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous in Muslim Mindanao and the electoral exercises for municipal and provincial officials and congressional representatives in BARMM's six provinces and three cities.

Adiong, an official of the Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo, or SIAP regional party, told reporters here on Friday that their having agreed on cooperating for a safe and credible elections for the BARMM parliament next year was a breakthrough, something good for the national government’s Mindanao peace process.

“Cooperation among provincial leaders in BARMM towards that goal is so important, virtually indispensable," Adiong said.

The SIAP Party has been hyping its being distinct from other regional parties in the Bangsamoro region owing to its objective of promoting socio-economic empowerment of the agriculture and fishery sectors in all four corners of BARMM by enticing investors from outside to put up capital-intensive businesses that can generate trading opportunities and employment for local residents.

“We in Lanao del Sur are committed to help make the BARMM become a good, potential destination for investors from outside,” Adiong said.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

 

