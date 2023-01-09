10 rifles seized from Indonesian, Filipino companions

COTABATO CITY - The police seized 10 assault rifles from an Indonesian and two Filipino companions intercepted Saturday at a checkpoint in Kiamba town in Sarangani.

The Indonesian Anton Gobay, 29, and his Filipino companions, Michael Tino, 25, and the 53-year-old Jimmy Adolbe, are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Kiamba Municipal Police Station.

Brig Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Sunday the suspects were immediately detained when policemen at a security roadblock in Barangay Nalus in Kiamba found 10 AR-15 assault rifles in the tricycle they were riding together, en route to somewhere in the municipality.

Combined personnel of PRO-12’s 1204th Mobile Company and the Kiamba municipal police force were about to let the three men get through the roadblock, but held them instead when they noticed a box at the rear of the tricycle and, as they inspected, found 10 firearms inside.

Macaraeg said PRO-12 shall report to the Indonesian Embassy the arrest of Gobay, now undergoing tactical interrogation.

Intelligence agents in the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and PRO-12 are now trying to determine if he has links with three allied terrorist groups in central Mindanao, the Al-Khobar, the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

More than 30 members of the three groups have surrendered in batches to units of PRO-12 in the past 12 months, among them experts in fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

