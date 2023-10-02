  Monday Oct, 02 2023 04:39:06 PM

10 soldiers hurt in Zamboanga Norte highway mishap

TIMRA Reports • 11:15 AM Mon Oct 2, 2023
103
By: 
John Felix Unson
The ill-fated military vehicle carrying 10 soldiers who all got hurt in this accident. (From Zamboanga Del Norte PPO) 

COTABATO CITY – Ten soldiers were hurt when the light truck carrying them rolled over while its driver was maneuvering through a downhill stretch of a highway in Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte at noontime Sunday.

Col. Glen Dulawan, Zamboanga del Norte provincial police director, said on Monday that four of the 10 soldiers hurt in the accident, driver Cpl. Daryl John Cor and companions Cpl. Robin Samillano, Pvt. Rolando Fundador and Pvt. Marvin Agipo, are all confined in a hospital.

Dulawan said the ten personnel of the 106th Infantry Battalion were to proceed to the town proper of Sergio Osmeña from somewhere when the brake system of the KM 450 light truck carrying them malfunctioned while at a downhill stretch of the highway in Barangay Penacio.

The 4x4 military vehicle rolled over and slammed a roadside hill sideways.

Six others, Staff Sgt. Abdulkarim Pilla, Cpl. Datu Gafor Akmad, Pvt. Rudel Lingating, Pvt. Reymark Elico, Pfc. Mark Marimon and Pfc. Mark Babia, who were slightly injured in the accident, immediately returned to their battalion command post after emergency responders had treated the abrasions in different parts of their bodies.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NIA employee na taga Kidapawan, patay sa pamamaril sa Matalam

LALAKING TAGA KIDAPAWAN, PATAY SA PAMAMARIL SA MATALAM, COTABATO. DEAD ON THE SPOT ang isang lalaki matapos pagbabarilin ng hindi pa tukoy na mga...

BARMM traders welcome resumption of Cotabato Airport commercial flights

COTABATO CITY  – The business community in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has welcomed the resumption of commercial...

Passenger van operators sa Koronadal, nagtayo ng sariling terminal

KORONADAL CITY - Dahil lugi kung sa Koronadal integrated terminal sila pumuwesto, ang mga van operators and cooperatives na bumibiyahe sa ibat ibang...

10 soldiers hurt in Zamboanga Norte highway mishap

COTABATO CITY – Ten soldiers were hurt when the light truck carrying them rolled over while its driver was maneuvering through a downhill stretch of...

BARMM reaffirms commitment to nurture peace education

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) is strengthening its commitment to uphold peace education among...