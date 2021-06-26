11 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES
ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 19,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,645 (18.29%) are active cases, 15,675 (78.67%) recoveries and 601 (3.02%) COVID-19 related deaths.