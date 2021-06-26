  Saturday Jun, 26 2021 01:47:17 PM

11 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 08:30 AM Sat Jun 26, 2021
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 19,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,645 (18.29%) are active cases, 15,675 (78.67%) recoveries and 601 (3.02%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 25, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 57 ARAKAN KABACAN 2 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 10 LIBUNGAN 4 M'LANG 2 PIGCAWAYAN 2 PIKIT SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 1 70 LAKESEBU 4 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 24 16 SURALLAH 3 TANTANGAN 20 T'BOLI 4 TUPI 6 f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region (Page1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JUNE 25, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 2 6 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 16 1 LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 10 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 TACURONG CITY 7 8 REGION XII 290 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SR FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 25, 2021 PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY 6:00 PM NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 64 CARMEN KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA 1 28 6 1 2 MATALAM MIDSAYAP 48 PIKIT ROXAS 7 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 25 AKESEBU 6 NORALA POLOMOLOK 6 52 SURALLAH 5 TANTANGAN 3 T'BOLI 13 TUPI 4 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 25, 2021 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM BAGUMBAYAN 5 ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 2 REGION XII 289 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

