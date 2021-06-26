11 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 25, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-NINETY (290) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 19,924 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,645 (18.29%) are active cases, 15,675 (78.67%) recoveries and 601 (3.02%) COVID-19 related deaths.