13 kilos marijuana seized from slain Tawi-Tawi dealer

TIMRA Reports • 16:00 PM Mon Jun 12, 2023
John M. Unson
The 13 kilos of marijuana confiscated in Thursday's entrapment operation in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. (From Tawi-Tawi PPO)

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized 13 kilos of dried marijuana leaves from an alleged dealer killed in an entrapment operation Thursday in Barangay Panyungan in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Sunday the suspect resisted arrest, pulled out a .38 caliber revolver and opened fire at non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents who were to arrest him after selling 13 kilos of marijuana to one of them.

The Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao placed at P425,593 the value of the dried marijuana leaves seized from him. 

Nobleza and Army Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido of the Western Mindanao Command initially identified the slain suspect only as Khan, meantime, that the police, the PDEA-BARMM and the 2nd Marine Brigade are still trying to locate his accomplices in Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi. 

Nobleza said the entrapment operation that turned haywire and resulted in the death of the suspect was planned by police units and agents of PDEA-BARMM in Tawi-Tawi based on tips pertaining to his peddling of marijuana in the municipality.

 

