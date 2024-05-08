Energy Conservation Tips - Air Conditioner for Cotabato Light

Kuryentalks: Energy Conservation Tips - Air Conditioner

1. Set a comfortable temperature on your thermostat. When using an air conditioner, set the temperature not lower than 25°C.

2. Keep your air conditioner maintained. Check filters at least once a month. When the filters are dirty, the fan has to run longer to move the same amount of air, and this consumes more electricity.

3. Turn off the air conditioner if not in use.