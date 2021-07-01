  Thursday Jul, 01 2021 10:08:57 AM

15 die, 269 new infections, 247 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 05:15 AM Thu Jul 1, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City 

One (1) reported death from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 21,242 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,492 (16.44%) are active cases, 17,090 (80.45%) recoveries and 656 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 80 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 2 CARMEN KABACAN 5 3 KIDAPAWAN CITY 20 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 1 4 MAKILALA MATALAM 2 1 5 MIDSAYAP PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 3 TULUNAN 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'BALY Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 28 LAKESEBU NORALA 13 2 POLOMOLOK 18 SURALLAH 4 TANTANGAN 10 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6 BAGUMBAYAN 2 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 11 LAMBAYONG 5 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 28 269 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 30, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 60 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN 1 ARAKAN KABACAN 1 6 LIBUNGAN M'LANG 2 4 MAGPET 3 MAKILALA MIDSAYAP 2 31 2 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 4 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JUNE 30, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 11 34 LAKESEBU 14 NORALA STO. NIÑO 14 21 SURALLAH TANTANGAN 2 17 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 ESPERANZA ISULAN 1 7 2 LEBAK PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 REGION XII 2 248 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

