15 die, 269 new infections, 247 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES

FIFTEEN (15) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 21,242 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,492 (16.44%) are active cases, 17,090 (80.45%) recoveries and 656 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.