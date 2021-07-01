15 die, 269 new infections, 247 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 30, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW RECOVERIES
FIFTEEN (15) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan City
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 21,242 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,492 (16.44%) are active cases, 17,090 (80.45%) recoveries and 656 (3.09%) COVID-19 related deaths.